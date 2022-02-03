BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning on Benton Road.

The collision happened at the intersection of Benton Road and Hospital Drive. A KIA, traveling south on Benton Rd. Police say the driver was attempting to turn left onto Hospital Drive when it was struck on the passenger side by a Yukon headed north on Benton Rd, causing severe injuries to the passenger of the KIA.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, a 54-year-old female passenger in one of the vehicles was trapped and unresponsive. Bossier City Fire units assisted on the scene and took the passenger to Ochsner Health, where she died from her injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but police do not suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash. All roads affected by the crash were back open by 11 a.m.