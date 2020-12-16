6 Hours of Caring helps raise needed funds for Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – There are four words that the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana lives by, doing the most good. And good is what they are.

The Salvation Army’s biggest yearly fundraiser, the Red Kettle campaign, is falling short of this year’s goal. On Tuesday, KTAL NBC 6 held a 6 Hours of Caring telethon to help make up that shortfall.

The money raised from the Red Kettle campaign funds their community programs, such as after-school programs at the boys and girls club, plus food and shelter at their Center of Hope program for adults.

Thanks to the generosity of many living in the ArkLaTex, the 6 Hours of Caring telethon helped raise over $37,000 for the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana.

You can still donate by clicking here.