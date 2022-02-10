BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Six applicants will take the civil service exam for the police chief’s job in Bossier City next month.

The Bossier City Police and Fire Municipal Civil Service Board approved the list of eligible applicants Wednesday and released the names on Thursday:

Charles Bridges

Christopher Estess

Brian Griffith

Daniel Haugen

Michael Jones

Jeremy Kennedy

All but one of the applicants for the job are officers currently with the Bossier City Police Department.

Michael Jones is currently a Sergeant at the Shreveport Police Department, supervising homicide and domestic violence investigators. Jones was also among the applicants for the Shreveport Police Chief job, which ultimately went to interim SPD Chief Wayne Smith.

Christopher Estess has been serving as Bossier City’s Provisional Police Chief since July, following the reassignment of former Police Chief Shane McWilliams one day after newly installed Mayor Tommy Chandler took office. McWilliams remained on leave after refusing to show up for reception desk duty while he appealed the reassignment to the civil service board until his retirement in early January.

Christopher Bridges is a Sergeant with BCPD who currently also serves on the civil service board as a representative of the police department. He was also one of the two officers cleared of wrongdoing in the August 2020 fatal shooting of a Bossier City man who was waving a knife during what his family says was a manic episode.

The civil service exam will be administered on March 17.