6-year-old seriously injured in flare gun shooting

A 6-year-old girl was seriously injured after a flare gun accidentally discharged inside a Bossier City home.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Gaines St.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a 14-year-old male had left the flare gun within reach of two girls.

A 7-year-old girl, was playing with the gun when it discharged and struck the 6-year-old in the head.

The girl was taken to Oschner LSU Health with serious injuries.



The 14-year-old has been charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The case remains under investigation at this time.