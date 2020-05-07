The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

7 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials have confirmed seven new positive coronavirus cases in Harrison County, Texas.

According to the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, as of Wednesday, May 6 the new cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is now 164.

To date, Harrison County has:

  • 138 active cases
  • 18 recoveries
  • 8 deaths

Meanwhile, starting Thursday, May 7 you can register for the free COVID-19 testing to be held at the Marshall Convention Center on Friday, May 8.

Tests will be conducted from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You will be screened if you have symptoms of the coronavirus.

To register, please call (512) 883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org. Tests are conducted by appointment only.

