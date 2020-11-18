7 Shreve Memorial Library branches close to public Dec. 5, open for voting only

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several Shreve Memorial Library branches will be used as polling places and will be closed to the public for the upcoming election.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, while voting is taking place there will be no library services available at the following SML branches:
- Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road
- Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher
- Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
- North Caddo Branch, 615 North Pine Street, Vivian
- Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa
- West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road
If you need to use the library on Saturday, Dec. 5 you may do so from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the following Shreve Memorial Library branches:
- Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive
- David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
- Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue
- Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue
- North Shreveport Branch, 4844 N. Market Street
- Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue
Branches used as polling places will also close to the public on Monday, Dec. 7 for cleaning and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
For more information and additional library updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.
