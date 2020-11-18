7 Shreve Memorial Library branches close to public Dec. 5, open for voting only

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several Shreve Memorial Library branches will be used as polling places and will be closed to the public for the upcoming election.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, while voting is taking place there will be no library services available at the following SML branches:

Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road

Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher

Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue

Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

North Caddo Branch, 615 North Pine Street, Vivian

Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road

If you need to use the library on Saturday, Dec. 5 you may do so from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the following Shreve Memorial Library branches:

Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue

Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue

North Shreveport Branch, 4844 N. Market Street

Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue

Branches used as polling places will also close to the public on Monday, Dec. 7 for cleaning and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

For more information and additional library updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.