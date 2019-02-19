$7,000 reward offered in murder of Vivian man

A $7,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who fatally shot a Vivian man inside his home three years ago.

Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers President Reed Ebarb said $5,000 is being offered by J.D. Hill’s family and $2,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers.

Ebarb said, “This case is of great importance to Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers and no tip or information is too small. Whether you call, use our app, P3 Tips, or website, we want your information and you can remain anonymous.”

Hill, 43, was gunned down inside his home in the 200 block of South Pecan back on Jan. 5, 2016.

Deputies found a bullet hole in Hill’s carport door and Hill inside with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple suspects running away from the home.

Hill was a family man and a lifelong resident of Vivian. He was also a 1991 graduate of North Caddo Magnet High School who later worked as a safety foreman with a local tree company and as a swamp driller with an offshore energy company.

Friends and family described him as a person who was always positive and had a friendly attitude.

Regina Hill said, “A personal mission of mine is seeking all possible avenues of assistance in bringing attention and resolution to my brother J.D.’s case, which is why I’m partnering with CPSO Crime Stoppers. This reward is an opportunity for the public to voice their silence absent fear, to assist in the case while remaining anonymous, and to do what is right and be compensated for it.”

Hill added, “My family and I implore the residents of Vivian and surrounding areas to come forward with any and all information. Vivian is a small town where everyone knows everybody, so we know that someone knows and/or saw something. Although 3 years have now passed, my family remains strong, optimistic, and prayerful that J.D.’s murderer and accomplices will be apprehended. We are hopeful that this increased reward will motivate the public to come forward with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for J.D.’s murder.”

Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 318-673-7373, www.lockemup.org, or through the P3 Tips app.