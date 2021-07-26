72-year-old woman dies in one-vehicle crash in East Texas

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 72-year-old woman has died following a one-vehicle crash in East Texas.

DPS troopers responded to the crash shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday on County Rd. 3567 one mile west of Kilgore in Gregg County.

According to DPS, Garline Hillhouse, of Kilgore, was driving southbound when she went off the road, hit a guardrail, and then landed partially in a creek.

Hillhouse died at the scene by Judge Robby Cox and was taken to Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.

