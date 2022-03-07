CENTER, Texas (KETK) – An 8-year-old’s death is under investigation in Shelby County, according to a brief statement from the sheriff’s office.
Details on the death are extremely limited. No address was given where the child died and the only time frame released was that it occurred Sunday night “in the evening hours.”
No identifying information about the child was released by the department. The Texas Rangers have been called in to assist with the investigation.
“The SCSO extends our deepest condolences to the family. You are in our thoughts and prayers.”Sheriff Kevin Windham