84-year-old man becomes oldest living kidney donor

CNN - An 84-year-old man is now the oldest living kidney donor in the United States.

Frank Dewhurst was out for a walk in his Austin neighborhood when he saw a neighbor's sign: "I am type O and I need a kidney transplant. Please help me."

He was a match so he decided to donate.

A doctor said since Dewhurst was active and not on any medications he was an ideal candidate.

The procedure went well and now 72-year-old Linda Nall has a new kidney.

Dewhurst and Nall are both doing great. Dewhurst said he hopes others who are healthy will also donate no matter how old they are.

