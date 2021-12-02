9 applicants approved for Shreveport Police Chief test, including fired assistant chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nine applicants have been approved to take the test for Shreveport Police Chief, according to the police department.

The approved applicants are as follows:

Dorian Brabham – Lafayette Police Department

Jason Frazier – Shreveport Police Department

Marcus Hines – Shreveport Police Department

Micheal Jones – Shreveport Police Department

Marcus Mitchell – Former Shreveport Police Department

Wayne Smith – Shreveport Police Department

Micheal Tyler – Shreveport Police Department

Kenneth Wall – Sulphur Police Department

Samuel Wyatt – Former Bossier Police Department

Former Assistant Police Chief, Marcus Mitchell, was fired in November for violating department rules and regulations following an administrative investigation.

The nine applicants are seeking to take over the chief’s job vacated by Ben Raymond following his resignation in August amid criticism of his leadership as violent crime surged in the city and the department continued to grapple with staffing shortages.

Assistant Chief Wayne Smith was appointed to lead the department in the interim and is among the nine applicants set to take the test on December 9.

Both Mitchell and Smith, as well as Jason Frazier and former SPD Public Information Officer Marcus Hines have previously applied for the job.

To be appointed Chief, candidates must pass the exam each time the job is listed. 75 is the minimum score to qualify for the job.