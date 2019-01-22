9 stores checked, one clerk cited for selling alcohol to minors

A Bossier City store clerk has been cited for selling alcohol to those under the age of 21.

On Thursday the Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics Task Force checked nine stores for underage alcohol sales.

Clerks at eight stores were in compliance, while a clerk at the Raceway in the 8000 block of Hwy 80 was cited after selling alcohol to minors.

These eight stores were in compliance with the law that did not sell alcohol to underage buyers:

CVS, 998 Highway 80, Bossier City (No Sale)

Circle K, 5020 Highway 80, Haughton (No Sale)

Dixie Mart, 5315 Highway 80, Haughton (No Sale)

Rogers Corner Store, 6511 Highway 80, Haughton (No Sale)

Haughton General Store, 9011 Highway 157, Haughton (No Sale)

Pilot Travel Center, 490 N. Elm St., Haughton (No Sale)

Buc Stop, 201 N. Elm St. Haughton, LA. 71037 (No Sale)

Dollar General, 120 S. Elm St., Haughton (No Sale)

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said, “We point out those stores and clerks who commit a crime by selling alcohol to underage buyers. And we want to do the same in a positive way for those stores that do the right thing. Compliance with the law and safety of our young people is our goal.”