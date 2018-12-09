9-year-old dies in one-vehicle crash on Teague Parkway

Breaking News
One child is dead, another child is hospitalized along with the driver of a vehicle in a crash on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway Saturday night.

Brooklyn Dunn, 9, who was seated in a safety seat, was ejected when the vehicle she was riding in crashed into a guard rail just north of the McDade
Street intersection on Teague Parkway.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lane on the Parkway struck a guardrail.

Brooklyn was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier City Fire Department.

Investigators say the driver, a 39-year-old male, was suffering from an unknown medical condition at the time the accident occurred.

Both the driver and another passenger, a 5-year-old female, were transported to Oschners LSU Hospital for medical treatment. The 5-year-old is in stable condition with minor injuries. The driver is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

