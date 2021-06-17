SFD warns drivers about hot cars in summer after child dies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department strongly urges the public to never leave kids or pets in hot cars—even if the windows are cracked.

Firefighters said it is important to have a routine in place and communicate that routine with your loved ones should they be left responsible with your children or pet.

Clarence Reese, the public information officer with the Shreveport Fire Department suggest leaving a shoe or a teddy bear on the passenger seat in hopes to jog your memory before getting out of your vehicle.

He said in Shreveport, the public is legally allowed to break the window to get the child out to safety.

“It’s better to save a life than to have to mourned one because you didn’t know how to intervene, or you didn’t want to get involved. Whether or not that’s breaking the window on the other side of the vehicle, away from the child, finding something to get inside of that car,” he said.

Brad Bryant, the science and operations officer at the National Weather Service in Shreveport said humans and pets are not meant to survive the hot temperature in the car without air conditioning.

“The inside temperature of the car will heat up 20/30 degrees in the span of 10-15 minutes and can become lethal, ” he said.

“That metal box is going to function like an oven and it’s going to concentrate the heat. So, no time is safe, ” said Dr. Edward Mayeaux, the associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs at LSU Health Shreveport.

Earlier this week, a two-year-old boy died in Iberia parish after being left in a hot car. It was the first of the year in Louisiana.

But last year, the state reported 25 deaths.