SFD: House fire in Queensborough leaves elderly couple displaced

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department says an elderly couple was forced out of their home Wednesday evening by a house fire in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Shreveport Fire crews were called at 6:22 p.m. to a house fire that was reported in the 2900

block of Frederick Street. According to SFD, the 911 call was made by a neighbor who lives across the street.

The first fire crew arrived at the one-story, pier and beam, wood-framed home at 6:24

p.m. Fire Captain Steve Webb with Engine 4 reported heavy smoke and flames visible from

the left side of the home.

The homeowner reported being in a back room when she heard a loud “boom.” The owner

noticed flames coming from the refrigerator in the kitchen. She immediately woke her

spouse and they were able to leave the home before SFD’s arrival.

It took the efforts of 10 units with 26 firefighters and support 16 minutes to extinguish the

blaze. The home was deemed “inhabitable” after it was extensively damaged by the heavy fire and smoke damage.

The fire department says information for the Northwest Louisiana United Way 2-1-1 assistance program was provided to the family.There were no working smoke alarms in the home when the fire started.

The Fire Investigator determined the fire started in the kitchen, where the homeowner reported

seeing the flames. The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental. There were no

injuries to firefighters or citizens.

The Shreveport Fire Department would like to remind citizens that free smoke alarms are

provided and installed for citizens within the city limits. For more information regarding

free smoke alarms please call the Shreveport Fire Prevention Office at 318-673-6740.

