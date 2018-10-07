A.B.A.T.E unveils biker awareness sign

Drivers on the road will have to be more careful to watch out for bikers, according to A.B.A.T.E.

“We’re trying to get the word out that for people to look out for us,” said Louisiana A.B.A.T.E president Rick Lindsey. “We’re motorcyclists, fathers, brothers, veterans, sisters. We’re everywhere.”

Several members of A.B.A.T.E came together on Benton Road in Bossier City to unveil a new sign hoping to promote awareness of safe driving on the road for bikers in their “Share the Road” Campaign. According to A.B.A.TE, 66 bikers have been killed by inattentive drives in Louisiana so far in 2018.

They are hoping to pass legislation that new drivers going through driver’s ed will have to take at least two hours of biker awareness.

“Hopefully these new, young drivers will be looking out for us when they get out on the road,” the program’s coordinator Harry Velaune said.