Bereaved father hopes to change gun laws after the death of his son

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – A local organization is fighting to create stronger laws and policies to reduce gun violence in America.

Donald Gaut walked into his first “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America” meeting Sunday. “I hope to be in power to effect some change in this community,” said the bereaved father.

Gaut wants to spare others the pain he feels after losing his son to gun violence. His son Roderick was shot and killed over a parking space in the Anderson Island neighborhood in July.

“This is tremendous the sorrow. The grief and the anger.”

On Sunday, he joined others who are putting pressure on Louisiana State Senators to enact stricter gun laws.

“We are looking for Red Flag bills, as well as universal background checks,” said Alexandra Zapata, who represents Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Statistics show every day nearly 100 people die from gun violence in the United States. In Shreveport and Caddo Parish, roughly 20 people were shot and killed in the first six months of this year.

“We want to limit access by people who should not have guns. People who are expressing their desire to Enact violence,” said Zapata.

A retired Shreveport police officer, Gaut hopes to help provoke change through this group so another parent doesn’t have to feel the pain of losing a child to gun violence.

If you are interested in getting involved with the group. Text “READY” to 64433 for more information.