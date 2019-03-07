Local church provides drive thru service for Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent. Lent runs forty days into Easter Sunday. In Shreveport, the public drove up to receive ashes at Christ United Methodist. The church came up with the idea several years ago. The idea was aimed to serve ones who could not attend church service.

"A couple decided to stop by who was traveling to Wichita, Kansas. They were not going to make it to their service. They saw us in the parking lot and they were wonderfully blessed and happy," said Kaylan Walker.

Normally the church serves about sixty people during lunchtime. Walker adds the church has thought about expanding "Ashes to Go" to different locations in town.



