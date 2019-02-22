A local connection to an Oscar nominated film

In 1955, RAM Records was founded in Shreveport by Atlon Warrick and Mira Ann Smith. RAM Records produced Louisiana Hayride and the album received a Grammy nomination. Now, The music recording company has six songs in the movie, “Green Book”. Artist Elgie Brow, native of Bossier City has two songs featured in the movie: “Let Me Feel It and Rushin’ “.

Recently, Brown’s son went to see the movie. He was shocked to hear his father’s music playing in the film. “I thought it was a joke. My son told me heard my music playing. I called the studio and Mr. Warrick,” said Brown.

The Green Book is nominated for five Oscars including best picture, actor, and supporting actor.