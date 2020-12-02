A local organization working to stop violence against women and young girls

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Zonta Club of Shreveport is a women’s organization working to empower other women. They’re also working to stop violence against women and young girls.

“Zonta is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. We’re professional women in the community just wanting to better the lives of other women,” said Bridgett Bushnell, president of Zonta Club of Shreveport.

The club started 16 days of activism to say no to violence against women and young girls. It began on November 25 and will go on until December 10.

“30% of all women at some point in time have experienced violence against them and that’s worldwide, and again it happens on college campuses, it happens in the workplace and it happens in open spaces.”

They received a proclamation from the City of Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. And they’re partnering with other organizations to raise awareness.

“We also partnered with the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, they are lighting up the dog Art for this week in orange so we can help raise awareness as well.”

Zonta Club president Bridgett Bushnell says during COVID the incidents of violence against women have increased.

“A lot of times the women having to shelter in place with their abuser, so a lot of the organizations such as Project Celebration that helps these women are really taxed.”

The club is hoping to not only raise awareness but to put a stop to the violence.

“We believe that women’s rights are human rights and unfortunately this is something that crosses every barrier there is.”

If you would like to participate in the 16 days of activism you can follow the club’s social media page for upcoming events. And they encourage you to donate to Project Celebration.