Local shelter prepares for freezing temperatures, influx of people

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With temperatures dropping overnight, shelters are offering a warm place to stay for those living on the streets.

The Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission says they are prepared to take in as many people as necessary.

“We want to make sure that nobody sleeps out on the street if we can,” said Pastor Larry Otwell.

The rescue mission has started its inclement weather protocols.

“We’re doing 24 hours a day intakes. Where our normal intake hours are 9-2 Monday through Friday. We got cots set out, you know, preparing for any kind of overflow folks that are just going to come in and leave the next day.”

Normally the mission houses 150 men, women, and children. Currently, the mission is not at capacity.

“Probably running about half full right now, we got a lot of people that’s come in that’s been evicted and things like that. But a lot of people are scared to live in communal living type facility during COVID.”

Pastor Otwell says they are following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Of course when our guys go to the doors, they wear a mask and face shield, and we try our best to ask about symptoms and everything before we actually bring a person into the foyer. In the day room everybody wears a mask inside, staff and guest as long as their inside they have to wear a mask and social distance.”

And the rescue mission plans to stay in the inclement weather protocol until next weekend.