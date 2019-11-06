A new Bossier Council on Aging building is delayed again

Last year, Bossier City approved a sixty million dollar sales tax bond. The bond is focused on funding for two specific projects. “The primary use of those funds was for the Walter O Bigby Carriageway and athletic fields,” said Bossier City PIO Traci Landry.

The Bossier City Council have brought up many agencies including the Bossier Council on Aging to fix using extra funds from the bond. However, Landry says no other projects can be allocated for until the money is finalized for the new highway and athletic fields. Last year, the Bossier Council of Aging was told a new facility would be coming. “It was disheartening to our seniors because they were very excited,” said Executive Director Tamara Crane.

The current building has several infrastructural problems. However, some of the repairs are becoming expensive. “We do have some areas where the ceiling tiles are falling in. The tiles have asbestos,” said Tamara Crane.

Despite all of the setbacks, Crane is determined to have a fun place for the seniors to enjoy daily. “There is a saying that comes to mind is good things come to those who wait. Soon, the seniors will have something amazing coming their way,” said Crane.

