A new look for you as Covid-19 restrictions ease and you return to the workplace

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With ArkLaTex states easing Coronavirus restrictions, some teleworkers are returning to the office after months of working from home. You may have even decided on a career change in 2020 or 2021. While it may only take a few minutes to look presentable for a Zoom meeting, preparing to dress up to return to the office or a new job may have you looking for some help.

John Pickens of John Pickens Clothiers, and Joseph Guin (and Bulldog Tucker) of Joseph Guin Barber in Shreveport joined NBC 6 News Today with suggestions on how to create create a versatile new wardrobe and look in 2021.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss