LSU Health Shreveport seeks FDA approval for COVID-19 antibody testing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Researchers are working on a test to determine whether someone has had the coronavirus in the university’s new Emerging Threat Lab.

“The serology test is another tool in our tool chest to be able to understand this infection and the impact it’s having on our community,” said Dr. Matthew Woolard, Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at LSU Health Sciences Center – Shreveport.

It’s currently being used to test the blood of potential convalescent plasma therapy donors. The test measure the immune system’s response to the virus through the antibodies it develops.

“And so what we can do is we can take someone’s blood and then use parts of the virus and go looking for those antibodies to go find those parts of the virus, to tell us if that person has encountered the virus in the past.”

Woolard is hoping to find out how far the coronavirus has reached throughout the state and in the Shreveport-Bossier area and confirm it for those who may be asymptomatic or might not know they have encountered the virus.

“And this really tells us the scope of the individuals who have been infected and to help to identify those individuals who maybe felt sick, weren’t sick enough to come into the hospital and actually get tested.”

The researchers plan to submit an application for approval for the serology lab to FDA this week.

“The approval means we have tested and validated the assay that we are running for two things, specificity and sensitivity.”

Woolard says the testing for those two things is for safety reasons. He says they have tested more than 300 specificity samples and more than 20 sensitivity samples from the convalescent plasma therapy.

“We tested our assay for both of those and we got very good sensitivity and specificity which is why we are now seeking FDA approval as the first step to begin using this as a diagnostic.”

They are also hoping to find out how much any protection a previous infection might provide.

“The hope is to grow this to other assays that might eventually better tell us whether antibodies are protective.”

Doctor Woolard says because of the Emergency Utilization Authorization Act, a response from the FDA should come within days rather than weeks or months.

