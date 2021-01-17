A number of ways to celebrate a Day of Service on Monday’s MLK Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There will be several opportunities in the community for people to celebrate a Day of Service on Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Because it’s a federal holiday, public schools, public libraries, banks, post offices and government offices will be closed, giving people the time to honor King through service.

Below are some of those opportunities available:

Centenary College

Annual MLK Service Day

8:15 – 9 a.m. Registration, Smith Building

9:00 am • Service Event in the Fit

Register via Engage

Projects include:

Writing advocacy letters to local, state, and national officials; Compiling Dream Week notes for local senior citizens residing in nursing facilities (180 spots available) – participants will be provided pens, paper, envelopes and blank cards. If other materials are desired like art supplies, we ask that you provide these materials.

Centenary Community Garden (20 spots available) – For this opportunity, please wear warm clothing that you do not mind getting dirty.

Participants must serve from beginning to end of the project to receive a Dream Week t-shirt. T-shirts and light snacks will be provided to participants.

Note: ALL participants will be required to wear masks.

LSUS

One University Place

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday

LSU-Shreveport invites all students, faculty, staff, families, and friends of as we celebrate the 27th national Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. Take advantage of this opportunity to make your “day off” a “day on” for community service by volunteering with a partnering nonprofit organization.

The following organizations have pledged to participate in LSUS’s Day of Service:

Volunteers of America – Highland Haven

The Highland Haven, a safe place for homeless young women, is looking for help with yard work, mulching flower beds, and raking leaves. www.voanorthla.org

Texas Avenue Community Association (TACA)

The TACA is looking for volunteers to help their mission to promote community along the historic Texas Avenue corridor by picking up debris and beautifying the streets. www.texasave.org

Centerpoint Community Services, who provide an abundance of human services for the community, are looking for volunteers to finish painting their building. www.centerpt.org

Sankofa Vision – The Sankofa Vision community garden and learning campus is looking to repair and extend their garden fence line, rake leaves to be composted, and weed the garden. www.sankofavision.com

The Center for Families – The Center for Families counseling agency is looking for volunteers to help with yard work on their grounds, including raking leaves and trimming bushes. www.thecenterforfamilies.com

Praise Temple

4725 Greenwood Road

Praise Temple Day of Service

Noon – 2 p.m.

Boxes of non-perishable food items will be given to the community. People are asked to stay in their vehicles, drive through and “grab and go”.

TEXARKANA

The Greater Texarkana Branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program, but it will be virtual. Click link for details:

https://ce4a8751-39c3-47fd-a240-005a1f2f9bb0.filesusr.com/ugd/f5c9f2_361aa7362f0c42c7836e0cef96f46b54.pdf