SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lawmakers decided to dedicate a portion of Interstate 49 to a historic Shreveport neighborhood during the 2022 legislative session.

The State of Louisiana also turned over control of several plots of land in Caddo Parish.

Act 350 will designate and rename a portion of I-49 as ‘The Cooper Road Pioneers Memorial Exchange.’ The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will place a sign on the interstate displaying the dedication. A maximum budget of $1,680 is allowed per sign.

On June 15, the State of Louisiana turned over control of 19.5 lots in Shreveport’s Moses Greenwood Subdivision and 2.6 acres of land on the LSUS campus through Act 475.