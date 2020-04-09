Retired Waskom nurse makes masks for her community

WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Waskom retired nurse is turning her sewing hobby into a daily service to make masks for anyone who needs them.

Sandra Gallegos is spending eight to twelve hours a day making masks that she originally started making for free for the elderly in her community. Now, they’re not only going to East Texas communities but overseas, as well.

“Recently, I had the city of Marshall Coordinator of Communication contact me needing masks for the city’s essential workers,” said Gallegos.

As a former nurse, Gallegos’ heart goes out to all of her former colleagues battling on the front lines to help treat as many patients as possible with COVID-19.

“I can only imagine what the doctors and nurses are dealing with. Some of the medical workers are understaffed, sick themselves, and being exposed without enough personal protection gear on.”

Despite the growing pandemic, Gallegos’ heart has been warmed to see how Americans are stepping up and helping others.

“I am proud of my town. I am proud of the surrounding towns and everyone who has stepped up. It shows character and it really shows humanity at its best.”

Her daughters are helping her, but if you would like to help Gallegos, too, you can contact her on the Waskom Masks for the Cause – Non-Medical Face Coverings Facebook group.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.