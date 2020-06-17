A Ride to Remember stops in Shreveport to honor fallen SPD officer Chateri Payne

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – End of Watch: Ride to Remember stopped through Shreveport to remember fallen officer, Chateri Payne. The non-profit organization features a large scale trailer showcasing images of 146 different officers who died in 2019.

They started riding through different cities at the beginning of June for their inaugural tributes to families and departments. They were escorted by SPD into the city to arrive at the Shreveport Police and Firefighters Memorial.

“Our goal is to provide love. That each and every one of these officers is a mother,

brother, sister, father, daughter, son,” said Jagrut Shah, chair for Beyond the Call of Duty.

Officer Payne was shot and killed while getting ready to head into work on January 9, 2019. Her boyfriend and two other men are facing trial in connection with her murder.

“It’s horrible that we even have to be recognized in such a manner, but the fact is

that we did lose an officer,” said SPD Chief Ben Raymond, “She was one of the law enforcement heroes that we lost in 2019 so to know that she’s being recognized and that she’s being memorialized as part of this is just phenomenal.”

Shah says that the trailer display showcases the wide range of fallen officers. They differ in age, race, color and religion and it’s important to remember that too with controversial discussions on police. Chief Raymond says when asked to participate with the display he considered it an honor Payne was considered.

“You know you hear people say all the time you know we’ll never forget, and

in law enforcement that takes a course all on its own. We truly will never forget the

officers that have given their life defending this city and defending our departments.”

They plan on visiting dozens of states to honor each officer on their display.

