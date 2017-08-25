A second chance was given to people with felonies and misdemeanors

At the Riverview Theater in downtown Shreveport people with blemishes on their record where able to start the process of clearing it up.

“Enlightened, definitely enlightened”

Warren Covington says he’s made mistakes in the past, now he needs a second chance.

“I’m actually trying to change things from the past that needs to be rectified in this current situation.”

The Caddo Parish Commissioners are helping Warren and others with the second chance adult expungement summit and resource fair.

Steven Jackson Caddo Parish Commissioner said “people go into this unknown issue uneducated about the process, so this is about educating our community.”

In this case, what you don’t know can hurt you.

Ebonee Norris attorney said “unfortunately having a criminal conviction or an arrest record can hold you back from obtaining employment or housing.”

Attorneys gave step by step instructions on how to properly file for expungement, including fees and what to expect when going to the clerk of courts.

Norris said, “because it effects such a large part of your life these types of seminars are important because it can help seal your records from public access.”

The expungement process takes six months from the date of filing your paperwork.

Warren says now that he knows what to do, he feels more confident and optimistic.

“it definitely shows me I’m not the only one in this situation.”

Thirteen different employers were on hand, taking chances on hiring people with felonies and misdemeanors, helping them to get a fresh start.