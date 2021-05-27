Woman who moved from Sierra Leone brings flavors of West Africa with her to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Food trucks are popular, but RNL Cookery Corner is the first place in Shreveport to serve authentic West African cuisines.

Niematulai Longstratt moved to Shreveport years ago for family and never left. She says she learned to love to cook from her mother.

Because they did not have 24-hour electricity in the city, they had to cook fresh every day. Now she loves cooking with fresh ingredients, she even grows her own vegetables, spices and raises chickens.

All her dishes are named after places in Sierra Leone or her tribe.

Niema says although she is a food truck and will attend large events, she prefers to keep the truck parked in the parking lot of C & C Mercantile, so people always know were to go for fresh West African inspired food.

If you want more information, menu and schedule follow on Facebook @RNLCookeryCorner or call 318-990-9166.