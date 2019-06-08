A solar panel farm is coming to Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Caddo Parish residents may soon see a price cut in their electricity bill thanks to renewable energy.

A developer is bringing the areas first solar panel farm to the parish and thousands may begin reaping the benefits within the next year.

Bill Gallardo plans to transform more than 70 acres of land on Williamson Way into Caddo Parish first solar panel farm.

“We’re putting solar on it to bring it back to commerce to do something really good with the property,” said Bill Gallardo, Developer.

Solar Panels generate their own power from the sun and can cut more than half of your monthly electric bill.

“It’ll be generating around 26-thousand megawatt-hours I believe a year. Which is going to disperse a lot of carbon emissions,” said Gallardo.

This 20 million dollar project will be able to produce energy for more than 2,000 homes.

“On the right side corner is a waste pond and you have transmission going through the middle, so it’s really not a good piece of property to do anything else,” said Gallardo.

Not only will the farm be good for the environment, but will also bring several jobs to the community and money to the parish.

“Now it puts that land into commercial service, so now that’s tax revenue for the parish,” said Lyndon B. Johnson, Caddo Parish Commissioner.

Caddo Parish Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson hopes this is the first of many more to come

“If there’s more land someone wants to do that with turn it on into solar farm we’ll get some more tax money,” said Johnson.

Gallardo says he plans to sell the renewable energy to a local electric company and they plan to break ground in the next three to five months.

