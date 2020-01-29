Meningitis survivor shares story to raise awareness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The CDC lists January through March as peak season for meningitis, so it’s important to be aware of how to prevent the potentially deadly infection.

Krystle Grindley works as the Caddo Parish Communications Manager, but she has also become an advocate for raise awareness about the disease since she almost died from it.

Grindley says it happened in 2003 on her first day of class as a college Junior at the University of New Orleans.

“So I woke up and thought it was going to be a normal first day of the semester. I felt kind of sluggish, didn’t feel great but didn’t think anything of it,” Grindley said.

She said by lunchtime, she felt worse with a horrible headache and could not even move. So she called her dad who was still in town from dropping her off at college.

“I called and said, ‘Something is not right. I don’t know what it is but something is not right,'” Grindley said.

She was rushed to the emergency room, where doctors diagnosed her with bacterial meningitis.

“I distinctly remember asking, ‘Meningitis? People get that and they die from that. Am I going to die?’ The doctor looked at me, looked at my dad and said, ‘We’re going to do the best we can.’ So I think that’s when it really hit home,” Grindley recalled.

Her doctors immediately started rounds of antibiotics to fight the aggressive infection. Meningitis attacks the protective membrane that covers the brain and spinal cord. It can kill you or cause brain damage and even loss of limbs.

Grindley said she spent weeks in the hospital and months recovering at home. She suffered complications involving her liver and gall bladder, which still affects her to this day.

“What a lot of people did not know when I went to school in 2003, there was no mandatory meningitis shot in the state of Louisiana. So I went to college and I didn’t have the meningitis vaccine. So I was not protected. It makes me go back and think how different life might have been had I had a vaccine,” Grindley said.

Meningitis A has since become a mandatory vaccine, but the strain of Meningitis B is not.

That’s why as a survivor Grindley has lobbied on behalf of the National Meningitis Association on the importance of vaccines.

“25-percent of folks who contract meningitis and receive treatment ultimately die. So it’s very serious. It can affect your life in an instant,” Grindley said.

The CDC says meningitis is most prevalent in kids and teens but anyone can contract meningitis. Check with your doctor to make sure you are up to date on your vaccinations.

