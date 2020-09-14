Abandoned car leads to joint investigation into disappearance of Bossier City man

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The discovery of an abandoned car has led to a joint investigation into the disappearance of a Bossier City man.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations initiated an investigation related to 33-year-old BreAndre McFann after a burned and abandoned car was discovered in late August.

LSP identified the vehicle as a Chevrolet Malibu which was last registered to McFann.

In 2018, McFann was reported as a missing person to the Bossier City Police Department. He was last seen at the Sherwood Apartments and was driving a Chevrolet Malibu.

McFann is described as a black male, standing 6’2” tall, weighing 225 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

BCPD, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting LSP BOI with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding McFann or his Chevrolet Malibu is urged to contact Louisiana State Police at (318) 741-2740.

