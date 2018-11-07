Abbott cruises to re-election as Texas Governor

Governor Greg Abbott has been re-elected to a second term as Texas Governor, easily defeating Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez on Tuesday.

“I am deeply honored to continue serving the people of Texas as governor of our great state. I want to thank all the voters and volunteers who made this victory possible. Tonight, voters across Texas sent a clear message. They voted to build on the success of the past four years and to keep Texas on a path toward greater opportunity and prosperity. We must always remember that what unites as Texans is far greater than our differences. With the election behind us, it is time for us to work side by side to build a brighter future for every person in our state. Together, we will elevate Texas to even greater heights.”

Abbott succeeded Rick Perry, now the U.S. Secretary of Energy, after serving as the Texas Attorney General from 2002 through 2015.