SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Acclaimed journalist and national speaker Sophia Nelson visited LSU Health Shreveport to talk about the importance of self-care.

Listeners filled the auditorium. Nelson is an award-winning national columnist and author featured on multiple networks and radio. Now she is focused on the mental health of workers in America, especially medical workers.

Her presentation titled “The Importance of Post Pandemic Self-Care” tackles three questions about life.

“Those three questions are: What do I want? What do I need? How am I feeling? Questions that we don’t ask ourselves. Some of the life lessons that we will talk about today range from prioritizing your mental health and wellness learning to say the word no! No is a complete sentence, and it’s not a bad word. Not feeling guilty about how you take care of yourself, how to be better at actually living your life, and having a desire to do more than just work every day. Be burned out. Be exhausted. Be tired, as we all are,” Nelson said.

Her discussion also focused on the adverse effects of social media. She said this generation deals with unprecedented fear and anxiety from social media.

You can find her latest self-help book online, titled Be The One You Need.