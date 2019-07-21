Account set up to help family of victim fatally shot over parking space dispute

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – a GoFundMe account has been established to help the family of a 40-year-old Shreveport man who was fatally shot Saturday outside a home where he was paying respects to a bereaved family.

Roderick Gaut, 40, was attending a repast at a home in the 1200 block of East Washington Street, following the funeral of his wife’s uncle, when a neighbor took issue with where Gaut parked.

After what police called a “brief verbal exchange,” between Gaut and the neighbor, identified as 65-year-old Ronald Parker, allegedly shot Gaut in the chest.

Gaut was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he pronounced dead around 30 minutes later. Parker was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder.

According to the GoFundMe page, Gaut was “a family man and an amazing coach.”

The page, which was started around 2 a.m. today, has a goal of $5,000.

It says Gaut was a coach, who coached “many, many kids in his lifetime and was the best role model a parent could ask for and will be so missed.”



The page was set up to help with funeral expenses and other expenses, and asks for donations “if you are able to,” but adds, if not, “please say a prayer for the Roderick Gaut family.”

https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expensesfamily-fund-for-roderick-gaut?member=2596500&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_campmgmt_m&fbclid=IwAR2NG71QxouexAd-wxps-19kXkCe3XO1ubxUhudOuhySrzQ-Yyzlh-cBAKU

