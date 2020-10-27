Active search underway for missing East Texas teen

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — An active search is underway for a missing teen from East Texas.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Ahsiyah Terril Patton, of Timpson.

Patton is described as a black male, standing 5’5”tall, weighing 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Patton was last seen in Timpson on Oct. 20 with his biological mother, Demetrice “Damitriyunna” Edmond who has strong ties to the Houston area.

Anyone with information on where Patton or Edmonds may be is urged to contact the SCSO at (936) 598-5601.

