‘Active shooter’ training drill held at Bossier Central Library

An active shooter training drill was held at Bossier Central Library on Wednesday at 2206 Beckett Street in Bossier City..

At the Bossier Central Library, Bossier Sheriff’s deputies, Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness crews put an alert over the PA system saying there was an intruder inside.

The library went on lockdown and volunteers were put in emergency situations, according to police.

Deputies walked around after all drills were complete to see what people did and offered advice.

Officers say remember the three steps of run hide or fight. They are the keys to survival in an active shooter situation.