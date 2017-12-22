ADH: If you have the flu, stay home!

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports there already have been eight flu-related deaths in Arkansas this flu season, which runs from October to May, but peaks in the winter months.

There has been an uptick in flu-related illness in recent weeks, and the ADH is urging Arkansans to stay home if they have a fever or other symptoms that could be flu-related.

Going to work, school or even holiday events while contagious could spread the flu. People are generally contagious one to two days before symptoms start and five to seven days after symptoms start.

“A good rule of thumb is to not go anywhere until you have been fever-free for 24 hours without the help of medication,” said Dr. Gary Wheeler, ADH Chief Medical Officer. “You could spread the flu to someone who is at risk of complications like hospitalization or even death.”

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, muscle or body aches, fatigue and a headache. Symptoms may also include vomiting and diarrhea in children. Influenza antiviral prescription drugs, like Tamiflu, can be used to treat or prevent influenza if started soon after symptoms begin.

The eight flu-related deaths in Arkansas, were all in aged 65 or older, and were in one of the high-risk groups. Other people who are at a higher risk for complications from the flu include:

Children aged two years old and younger

Pregnant women, or women up to two weeks after delivering a child

People with a suppressed immune system

People with chronic health problems, like asthma, diabetes, cancer and heart disease

Residents of nursing homes or other chronic care facilities

It is recommended that everyone aged 6 months and older get the flu shot every year. It is especially important for pregnant women and others at high risk for complications to get the flu shot. The flu shot is available in Local Health Units located in every county and many doctor’s offices. Pharmacies also have flu shots available but do not give flu shots to children younger than seven years of age.