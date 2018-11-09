‘Adopt a Highway’ aims to keep cities beautiful

TxDOT is asking people to help keep Bowie County beautiful through the “Adopt a Highway Campaign”

The program allows people to maintain and adopt two mile stretches of highway.Participators are required to pick up littler at least four times a year. So far 18 groups have adopted highways and recruit more.





“It’s just a matter of reminding people not to throw their litter out the window when their traveling. Just save it until you get home or some place you can dispose of it properly,” Marcus Sandifer, TxDOT.

Anyone interested in adopting a highway is encouraged to call 903-799-1202.