Adoption fees waived at Bossier animal shelter

The Mayor of Bossier recently shut down the city’s animal shelter over allegations of how employees were euthanizing animals.

City officials said the shelter is back operating normal. They are taking in animals again, but all adoption fees and rescue pull fees have been waived. The city is investigating the allegations, but said so far they have not found any evidence of wrongdoing.

The Bossier Animal Shelter houses upwards of 280 animals, both dogs and cats. So when Mayor Lo Walker heard about allegations over how employees were euthanizing animals, he closed it down for 24 hours and started an investigation.

“He’s been very personally involved. He’s been down here, he’s looked at the facility, he’s very confident in the job the workers here are doing right now,” said Traci Landry, Bossier City public information officer.

Landry said someone alleges shelter employees were not euthanizing in accordance with the law which states animals must be fully sedated. She said the city’s investigation is winding down because so far they haven’t found the allegations to be true. She said they did come across areas they can work to improve in the future. Such as when people come in with animal complaints versus when a family comes in to adopt.

“The administration is looking at doing some improvements here and making that adoption process and rescue process a little more pleasant,” Landry said.

Becky Baker said she’s volunteered at the shelter for years and the employees are good to the animals.

“I’m here all times of the day, on weekends and I’ve never seen any kind of abuse happening here. They’re great people,” Baker said.

People can drop off their animals again, but operating normally does mean the shelter has to euthanize.

“It’s an unfortunate part of the process that we have to do but with the public’s help and rescue’s help we can change that,” Landry said.

She said Mayor Walker waived all the adoption fees and rescue pull fees to get as many adopted out as possible. Landry said they’re stressing adoptions over euthanasia.

There’s not an exact timeline for when the investigation will be complete, but Landry said it will be soon.

Since the mayor waived adoptions fees for now, there were a lot of families visiting the shelter on Monday morning, looking for a new pet.

