Adrian Perkins sworn in as Shreveport’s 57th mayor

Adrian Perkins was sworn in as the 57th mayor of Shreveport this morning.

Adrian Perkins, the third and youngest son of a single mother, who was raised in the Cedar Grove neighborhood of Shreveport and went on to graduate from West Point and attend Harvard Law School, is one of the youngest, if not the youngest, mayor ever elected in the city.

Following a contentious ‘jungle’ primary among eight candidates, Perkins and one-term incumbent Ollie Tyler emerged the in the No. 1 and 2 slots respectively, and Perkins handily defeated Tyler in the Dec. 8, 2018 runoff with 64 percent of the vote.

Perkins is the 46th Democrat to hold the office since Shreveport’s first mayor, John Octavius, was elected in 1839. Unfortunately, Octavius’ tenure was cut short – very short – after he was killed in a duel in 1840.

Octavius was one of only two members of the Whig party elected to Shreveport’s highest office, but Republicans haven’t fared much better, being represented by only seven mayors.