Advisory chairman wants Shreveport NAACP election to be fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Saturday evening, the NAACP Shreveport branch will have new leadership for the first time in a decade.

Lloyd Thompson, the longtime president of the chapter passed away earlier this year.

Pastor Calvin Austin, Michael LaFitte and Pastor Linus Mayes are looking to be the next president.

Former councilman Willie Bradford is the chairman of the Election Advisory Committee. He says all three candidates for president were able to appoint someone to the committee and they’ll be present during the entire election process.

“Our goal is to have a very open, transparent, fair election.”

Bradford adds regional officers from Baton Rouge will be on hand to observe the election and social distancing and safe guards against COVID-19 will be enforced.

“I just want the members to be comfortable and to come by and vote the future direction of NAACP will be a part of what we’re doing.”



The election is from 10 am to 2 pm Saturday at the NAACP office on Milam Street and it’s only open to members. To be eligible to vote you had to have been a member, 30 days before the election.

The winners will be announced during a meeting at Peaceful Rest Baptist church at 5 pm.

