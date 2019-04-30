Air Force Academy removes commandant of cadets amid inquiry

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP/KTAL) — The former commander of 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale AFB who went on to become Commandant of Cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy was abruptly removed from that role on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Kristin Goodwin was relieved from her duties as head of military training at the school amid an investigation, according to a brief statement released by the Air Force Academy.

Effective immediately, Brig Gen Kristin Goodwin is no longer performing her duties as the Commandant of Cadets pending the results of an ongoing investigation. We cannot provide additional information on the investigation at this time. Col Scott Campbell is taking command of the Cadet Wing until further notice.

Col. Goodwin was the first openly gay general at the academy and made history before that by becoming the Air Force’s first female to oversee all operations of a combat bomber wing when she took the helm at Barksdale Air Force Base as 2nd Bomb Wing Command in 2014.

She was reassigned in June 2016 to the Pentagon where she served as Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force before her move to the Air Force Academy in 2017.

Her removal as commandant of cadets came a month before Goodwin was to be transferred to another job at the Pentagon. It was unclear if she would still take that position.

Goodwin’s replacement, Brig. Gen. Michele Edmondson, is expected to take over in May after the academy graduation.

Goodwin is the first commandant of cadets at the academy to be relieved of command since 2003, when a general was fired for comments that suggested a cadet invited sexual assault.

