Air Force Base prepares for Irma

Barksdale Air Force Base will be lending a helping hand to their neighbors in the Southeastern United States, bringing in aircraft and personnel from those respective bases in Florida, the Carolinas, Georgia and Mississippi.

“A lot of their families have evacuated to different areas,” said Chief of Public Affairs Andrew Caulk. “But the idea is to keep them here for a short period of time, make sure that their bases are stood back up and safely able to receive them. Then, get the mission going back there.”

Each piece of aircraft flying into the city will bring in millions of dollars worth of aircraft, some worth half a billion dollars themselves.

Over 100 different aircraft and a few hundred airmen will come into Bossier City over the course of the weekend.