Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base to receive $5M from Department of Defense

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced on Tuesday that he has secured $5 million from the Department of Defense to support the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) at Barksdale Air Force Base.

The $5 million appropriation will expand AFGSC’s “institutional capacity to develop future operational concepts and capabilities, establish operational requirements, evaluate technology opportunities, build prototype systems, and conduct proof of concept demonstrations.”

AFGSC is responsible for three of the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile wings, the enter Air Force bomber force, Air Force Nuclear Command, Control and Communications systems, and is responsible for the operation and maintenance support to organizations within the nuclear enterprise.

“Our state is proud to be home to the Air Force Global Strike Command. This funding supports our national security strategy and keeps our nation safe by establishing an innovation hub here in Louisiana,” said Dr. Cassidy.