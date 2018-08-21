Air Force Global Strike Command changes leadership

“Now Kim, it’s time to go home.”

General Robin Rand last words to his wife just before an emotional departure.

Then General Rand received his final salute as the Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command.

He relinquishes his command to General Timothy Ray. Ray is the former Deputy Commander of the United States European Command.

“I’ll tell you it’s good to leave Germany where it’s not always quite so sunny,” said Ray.

He’s planning to make sure the base is prepared for anything that comes their way.

“At my last job, my primary purpose was to prepare those forces contest and conflict with Russia. We do need to make sure that we are as good as we can with what we have. I have seen air forces all over the planet and I will tell you, you have the best one.”

For Ray, this new position is full circle. He was first assigned to Barksdale in 1994.

“I looked across the audience, there’s just face after face of people I’ve served with or worked with. A chance to come back in this room where I saw so many things happen in my career.”

He feels General Rand is an inspiration to many and he’s ready to take on the responsibility he’s leaving behind.

“To be able to map the future of this great force is very humbling.”

General Rand and Ray are both the first four-star generals to serve at Barksdale.