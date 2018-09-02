Air pollution effects intelligence

China - We know air pollution is damaging to our lungs but apparently it's also attacking our brains.

In today's health minute, Reid Binion shares what happens to our mind when we're surrounded by poor air quality for too long.

We already know air pollution can be bad for our lungs.

But a new study shows dirty air can also damage our brains.

Researchers at the International Food and Policy Research institute examined data from a Chinese study that mapped the cognitive test scores of nearly 32-thousand people between 2010 and 2014 against their exposure to short- and long-term air pollution.

The findings, were stunning.

The more a person was exposed to air pollution,

The lower their verbal and math test scores.

And the decline was worse among older, less educated men.

Pollution could also be a major risk factor for developing Dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

The World Health Organization estimates 90-percent of the world's population breathes highly polluted air, with Africa and Asia being the most affected regions.

The most polluted cities, were found in developing countries.