Aircraft are being relocated to Barksdale Air force Base due to Hurricane Michael

As Hurricane Michael is making way toward landfall, military aircraft is being relocated to Barksdale Air Force Base.

Barskdale is being a good neighbor providing space for extra aircraft and this isn’t first time they’ve stepped up to lend a hand.

The last time they provided space for aircraft and personnel from South Carolina before Hurricane Florence made landfall.

They had 2.1 billion dollars worth of aircraft and an extra 200 millitary personnel.

Tuesday, Barksdale received F-35’s from Eglin Airforce Base and T-1’s from Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Captian Andrew Caulk chief of public affairs for BAFB says,”our team here does an amazing job and we have a very robust response team that helps take care each of those pieces that when units come in they feel welcomed they like this is a home away from home.”

The aircraft that came in today are used for training purposes at the two bases.

More aircraft will arrive Wednesday morning and the next coming day’s along with air force personnel who will stay on base and in Bossier.