Airline Dr. lane closure may cause delays

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Drivers can expect delays in two weeks if they plan to travel on certain parts of Airline Drive.

Officials with the Bossier Parish Police Jury announced Friday that Airline Drive from Wemple Road to Le Oaks Drive will be reduced to one lane from Monday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 14 due to construction on a sewer main.

Cane’s Landing subdivision will be serviced by the new sewer main.

You should use caution while driving through the area and watch for workers and construction equipment.

